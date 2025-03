Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

-- Filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Filmmaker Mark Rydell in 1929 (age 96)

-- Olympic track athlete Roger Bannister in 1929

-- Auto racer Craig Breedlove in 1937

-- Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek (Cars) in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 72)

-- TV analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 74)

-- Writer Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Catherine Keener in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Hope Davis in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Marin Hinkle in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Damon Albarn (Blur/Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician John Humphrey (Nixons) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 49)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Nicholle Tom in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Brett Young in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor/TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 36)

-- Britain's Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 33)

-- NBA player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 30)

-- Musician Renjun (NCT) in 2000 (age 25)