Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul has announced his engagement to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam.

"We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together," Paul, 28, posted on Instagram Saturday.

The post included a gallery of photos of the couple wearing white on a beach, with Paul down on one knee and Leerdom, 26, alternately looking ecstatic, then jumping up and down, and later showing off her new diamond ring.

The announcement earned nearly 1 million "likes" in its first five hours online.

The couple started dating in 2023.