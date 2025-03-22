Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza and Blazing Saddles stuntman and actor Jack Lilley has died at the age of 91.

"The man who started it all. Figuratively and literally. The card shark, the horse trader, the wrangler, the man with a story for everything, he always knew someone who could help if he couldn't, known to many as friend, storyteller, joker, and a heck of a horseman, and his favorite, PAPA," his family said in an Instagram post Thursday, without divulging details about the cause and circumstances of his death.

"Jack went to be with his bride, Irene, tonight. He just couldn't bear another second without her. You left one heck of a mark on this world, Papa. Your laugh and spark in your eyes when you saw the ones you loved will stay with us forever.Thank you to all of our family and friends for reaching out. We will let you know about a service to celebrate the life of Jack Lilley."

The California native was a trained horseman who started his career in the 1940s and went on to work as an animal wrangler, stunt performer and coordinator, and background actor in Wagon Train, Death Valley Days, Maverick, Rawhide, Gunsmoke, Zorro, Highway to Heaven and Father Murphy.

His film credits include the classic westerns How the West Was Won, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Shootist and City Slickers.

Former Little House star Melissa Gilbert remembered Lilley fondly in her own Instagram post Friday.

"The little house family has lost one of our own. Jack Lilley has passed away. He was 91 years old. He also happened to be one of my favorite people on the planet," Gilbert wrote.

"He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me. He never said no when I would bound up to him squealing, "Can we go ride? Please, please, please?" Aside from being Victor French's photo double, he was featured prominently in many different roles on Little House. You can also see his absolute brilliance in the film Blazing Saddles."