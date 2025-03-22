Pop star Lady Gaga's Mayhem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, followed by PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Jennie's Ruby at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 10.