The live-action Snow White -- starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this week, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Black Bag with $4.4 million, followed by Captain America: Brave New World at No. 3 with $4.1 million, Mickey 17 at No. 4 with $3.9 million and Novacaine at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Alto Knights at No. 6 with $3.2 million, The Day the Earth Blew Up at No. 7 with $1.8 million, The Monkey at No. 8 with $1.55 million, Dog Man at No. 9 with $1.5 million and The Last Supper at No. 10 with $1.3 million.