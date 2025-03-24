Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855-- Magician\/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874-- Actor Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893-- Animator Ub Iwerks in 1901-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902-- Bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909-- Civil rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930-- TV personality Mary Berry in 1935 (age 90)-- Fashion designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 85)-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 76)-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 74)-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 74)-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 71)-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 71)-- Actor\/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 65)-- TV personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 63)-- WWE wrestler the Undertaker in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 55)-- Musician Sharon Corr (Corrs) in 1970 (age 55)-- Musician Vincent Mason, who performs under the names Maseo\/P.A. Pasemaster Mase\/Plug Three, (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 55)-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 51)-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 45)-- TV personality\/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 37)-- Musician Mina (Twice) in 1997 (age 28)