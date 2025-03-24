Talk-show host, writer and podcaster Conan O'Brien received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Other stars who took part in the show include Sean Evans, Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Reggie Watts, Sarah Silverman and Robert Smigel.

Previous recipients of the Mark Twain Prize are Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

O'Brien, 61, recently earned positive reviews for hosting the 2025 Oscars gala. He has been hired to emcee next year's ceremony honoring excellence in film, as well.