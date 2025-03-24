The Traitors and The Good Wife star Alan Cumming has signed on to host the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gala is to take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London and is slated to air May 11 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Nominations for the prizes are to be announced Thursday.

"We're delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year's BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain's biggest celebration of TV on Sunday, 11 May," Emma Baehr, BAFTA's executive director of awards and content, said in a statement Monday.

"The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honoring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies."