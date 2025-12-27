Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I Am the Problem, followed by 21 Savage's What Happened to the Streets? at No. 3, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 4 and Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas at No. 6, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 7, A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at No. 8, A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 9 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 10.