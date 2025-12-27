Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly has married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in England's Bath Abbey, according to multiple media reports.

The BBC, The Times and People.com confirmed the happy news Saturday.

The 25-year-old bride wore a long white gown and veil as her father walked her down the aisle of the church.

Among the guests were David and Victoria Beckham and three of their kids, chefs Marcus Wareing and Angela Hartnett, and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies.

Hundreds of spectators waited outside the church to catch a glimpse of the party.

"I'm truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty ! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn't be a prouder Dad xxx," Gordon posted on Instagram before his daughter, a model and social media influencer, tied the knot with the athlete.

Holly met her 30-year-old husband in 2021 when he and her sister Tilly were both contestants on the British TV competition series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Peaty has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship.