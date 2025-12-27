A new CNN documentary reveals comedian Chevy Chase was placed in a medical coma for eight days after he suffered heart failure in 2021.

I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, set to premiere Jan. 1, recounts how Chase, now 82, was hospitalized for five weeks.

"He has basically come back from the dead," Chase's daughter, Caley, told CNN, adding that the Vacation, Caddyshack and Saturday Night Live icon still "doesn't remember certain things."

"The doctor had warned us: 'We might not get him back. We don't know how present he'll be. Prepare yourselves for the worst,'" Caley recalled. "He woke up, all he could do was use his voice."

Caley said she knew her dad was going to be OK when a nurse came into his room with medical equipment and said, "I'm going to have to put this in here," and Chevy immediately responded, "That's what she said."