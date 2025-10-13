Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Disney+.

The streamer announced a 6-part docuseries, The End of an Era, arriving Dec. 12.

"People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place," Swift said in the preview for the special. "As if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing, inch by inch, to where we all clicked together."

"We have broken every single record you can break with this tour," she continued. "The only thing left is to close the book."

The songstress also shared the teaser to her Instagram Monday.

"It was the end of an era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," she wrote in the caption.

The Final Show, a concert film documenting her final Eras Tour show, will also stream on Disney+ Dec. 12. The show included a full set from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The news comes on the heels of Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl Oct. 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some 2.7 million people bought the album the day it came out.