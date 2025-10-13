League of Legends has unveiled its 2025 World Championships anthem by Hong Kong singer G.E.M.

The popular video game released a single and music video for the song "Sacrifice" on Monday.

The video has an interstellar theme and shows various professional players clashing amid the stars. Faker, mid laner for reigning champion team T1, is seen standing above them all before the visual ends with an image of the Worlds trophy.

"When everything is on the line, eternity awaits," an official description reads.

2025 marks the 15th anniversary of Worlds. This year's competition kicks off Tuesday and will run through Nov. 9 in China.

Linkin Park performed the 2024 anthem, "Heavy is the Crown," while K-pop group New Jeans recorded the 2023 anthem, "Gods."