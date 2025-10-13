Part 1 of Bridgerton's fourth season will arrive on Netflix Jan. 29.

The streamer teased the upcoming chapter of the period drama with a 44-second preview Monday.

"With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs," Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) says in the clip. "So then we must ask ourselves, do we rise to the occasion? As always, time, and this author, will tell."

Season 4, which includes eight episodes, takes its inspiration from the book An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn.

Viewers see Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek passing one another at a masquerade ball, and then viewers see her cream-colored glove on the floor.

"The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella," Thompson told Netflix's Tudum. "You remember being told those stories as a child -- the magic and the romance of them. It's really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton... It's such a great story, but it's also, I hope, really relatable."

Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Masali Baduza, Nichola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Isabella Wei and Oli Higginson also star.

Part 2 arrives on Netflix Feb. 26.