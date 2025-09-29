Taylor Swift is teasing her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, ahead of its release Friday.

She shared a promotional clip to her Instagram Monday that shows her as both director and star.

"We're elegant, we're luxurious, we're in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we've ever seen," she instructs herself in the teaser. "What is going on with the posture? It's giving no girl not showgirl."

The clip then shows Swift standing in front of a giant vinyl record.

"Be the first to get your hands on The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl only at Target starting Oct. 3," she wrote in the caption. "Select stores open at midnight. While supplies last."

Swift previously announced a release party that begins showing in theaters Friday to coincide with the album's drop.