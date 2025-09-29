Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated, People and E! confirmed Monday after TMZ was the first to report. They married in 2006 and had their 19th anniversary in July.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have two daughters together. Sunday is 17 and Faith is 14.

It is Kidman's second marriage after her 11 year marriage to Tom Cruise. She also shares children Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, with Cruise.

It is the first marriage for country singer Urban. He will star in the CBS competition show The Road premiering Oct. 19.

Kidman recently filmed the sequel Practical Magic 2, reuniting her with Sandra Bullock as sibling witches. It wrapped earlier this month.