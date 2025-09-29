20th Century Studios announced Monday that a second Simpsons Movie is in the works. In a post on X, the studio stated the movie will be released July 23, 2027.

The release will come 20 years after 2007's The Simpsons Movie, which came out after the show's 18th season. Fox has renewed the show through Season 40.

A poster of a yellow hand taking a pink donut reads, "Homer's coming back for seconds."

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said at a D23 panel in 2019 that Disney had expressed interest in a new Simpsons movie since it acquired the property in its 2019 merger with 20th Century Fox. The Simpsons is also available to stream on Disney+, and its Halloween "Treehouse of Horrors" episodes are part of Hulu's Huluween offerings.

The Simpsons Season 37 premiered Sunday on Fox.

Groening created the cartoon for The Tracey Ullman Show and executive produces with James L. Brooks, Matt Selman and Al Jean.