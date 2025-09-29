After nearly two decades without any new episodes, Reading Rainbow is returning to television with a new host, literacy advocate and library influencer Mychal Threets, PBS announced Monday.

Originally hosted by actor LeVar Burton , Reading Rainbow aired from 1983 to 2006 and was one of the most-watched PBS programs in the network's history. The series highlights the important of literacy and showcases a variety of topics, cultures and experiences through a selection of award-winning children's books.

The series is returning with a new host -- Threets -- a librarian from California who rose to fame after he began making TikTok videos about his experiences in the library and the importance of literacy.

He's been PBS' resident librarian since 2024.

The revamped series will include new books, new guests -- including Dancing with the Stars dancers Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, and The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Books will also be read by celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Adam Devine.