Take a look: 'Reading Rainbow' returns to PBS with new host
UPI News Service, 09/29/2025
After nearly two decades without any new episodes, Reading Rainbow is returning to television with a new host, literacy advocate and library influencer Mychal Threets, PBS announced Monday.
Originally hosted by actor LeVar Burton, Reading Rainbow aired from 1983 to 2006 and was one of the most-watched PBS programs in the network's history. The series highlights the important of literacy and showcases a variety of topics, cultures and experiences through a selection of award-winning children's books.
The series is returning with a new host -- Threets -- a librarian from California who rose to fame after he began making TikTok videos about his experiences in the library and the importance of literacy.
