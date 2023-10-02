Taylor Swift brought some famous friends to cheer on her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs football game Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Chiefs and New York Jets game at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Swift's brother Austin Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and director Shawn Levy were also in the audience.

Swift and Lively were seen cheering and celebrating as the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

Swift later shared a moment with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift previously cheered on Kelce at the Chiefs and Chicago Bears game last week in Kansas City, Mo.

Swift and Kelce were first linked in July after Kelce attended Swift's Eras tour concert in Kansas City. Dating rumors have picked up over the past two months.

Swift split from actor Joe Alwyn in April, while Kelce broke up with sports journalist Kayla Nicole in 2022.