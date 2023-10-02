Heartstopper is back in production.

Netflix announced Monday that production has started on Season 3 of the teen romantic comedy-drama.

Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of series creator and executive producer Alice Oseman, the author of the Heartstopper webcomic and graphic novel that inspired the show.

Heartstopper follows the romance between classmates Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan also star.

Netflix announced earlier this month that the Season 3 premiere will be titled "Love."

Heartstopper was renewed through Season 3 in May 2022. Season 2 was released in early August.