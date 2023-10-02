Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Leave the World Behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Julia Roberts

Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and executive produced by Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman and Nick Krishnamurthy.

The new film follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) is interrupted by an impending apocalypse.

Mahershala Ali, Myha'la Herrold and Kevin Bacon also star.

Leave the World Behind premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix.

The film will mark Roberts' first project since Ticket to Paradise (2022), a romantic comedy co-starring George Clooney.