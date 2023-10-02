'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
UPI News Service, 10/02/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Leave the World Behind.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Julia Roberts.
Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and executive produced by Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman and Nick Krishnamurthy.
The new film follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) is interrupted by an impending apocalypse.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.