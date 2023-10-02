Stevie Nicks is the latest celebrity to be honored with her own Barbie doll.

Nicks, 75, a singer-songwriter best known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac, inspired a new doll in the Barbie Music Series released Monday.

Barbie has previously released dolls in the likeness of Tina Turner, Elton John, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie and other music artists.

Nicks announced her Barbie at her concert Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"I have been living in my own Barbie Universe since March," the singer told Today. "And I can honestly say that this little person makes me happy. And that's the thing I love about her the most. I can be in the worst, worst mood, and I walk in and see her -- she's like my happy pill. I instantly feel better. I have so many reasons to love her."

Nicks' doll depicts the singer in the iconic black dress she wore on the cover of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album, Rumours. The doll also wears platform boots and holds a tambourine.

Nicks told USA Today that the doll's designers managed to capture her "soul."

"This little Barbie is so precious and they helped her have my soul. If nobody else in the world got her but me, I'd almost be OK with that," she said.

