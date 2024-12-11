Forbes is sharing its list of The World's Most Powerful Women.

Thirty-four-year-old billionaire Taylor Swift ranked 23rd, but ranked first in the Media & Entertainment category.

She also holds 24th place in a separate Forbes list: America's Self-Made Women.

Her wealth is largely built from her song royalties and live performances. She has amassed almost $600 million from these two sources alone.

Oprah Winfrey, 70, and Beyonce Knowles, 43, holds the 33rd and 35th spots on the list, respectively.

Winfrey's net worth is an estimated $3 billion, according to Forbes estimates, and both Winfrey and Knowles earned spots on America's Self-Made Women list.

Rihanna, 36, meanwhile, came in at No. 76 with an approximately $1.4 billion net worth and a spot on the Self-Made Women list.

Knowles is set to perform at the upcoming halftime show in the Christmas Day football game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, and was recently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards.