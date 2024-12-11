George Kresge, who performed as "The Amazing Kreskin,"has died at age 89 after performing on stage and television for six decades and making numerous appearances on popular talk shows.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of The Amazing Kreskin," his family posted on X on Tuesday.

"Performing for all of you brought immense joy to his life," his family continued, "and it was something he deeply cherished."

Kresge's manager, Ryan Galway, said he died Tuesday at his home in Caldwell, N.J., The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Kresge performed more than 300 shows annually into his 80s and previously said he would continue performing until the day he died.

He said that day would be "10 days after I pass away," he told CBS News shortly before his 80th birthday.

"I'm one of those rare, blessed people," he said, "I have a tremendous passion for what I do."

Kresge was born in New Jersey and said that, during his childhood, he was inspired to become a mentalist by Mandrake the Magician.

Although The Amazing Kreskin did not perform magic, Kresge said, "Whatever I do gather is the way people think because my equipment is the thoughts of audiences."

As The Amazing Kreskin, Kresge performed on many popular television shows during the 1970s and beyond, including "The Mike Douglas Show," "The Merv Griffin Show" and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

His frequent national television appearances helped make The Amazing Kreskin famous, and he continued appearing on popular talk shows well into the 21st century.

The Amazing Kreskin also had a television program that ran in Canada from 1972 to 1975 and was in syndication on U.S. television stations.

As a mentalist, The Amazing Kreskin often told audience members their Social Security or license plate numbers and would name the streets on which some audience members lived.

He also had an "uncanny ability to predict complex events, including multiple Super Bowl outcomes and presidential election results," Galway told NBC News.

He sometimes would have audiences hide bank checks during his shows and said he wouldn't be paid for the night's performance if he could not find the check and allegedly failed to do so less than a dozen times.

The Amazing Kreskin also would offer to pay $1 million to any audience member who could prove he had assistants or hidden devices helping him during his shows.