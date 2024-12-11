Gerry Turner, the star of the Golden Bachelor, has cancer.

He was diagnosed with Waldenstri¶m's macroglobulinemia in February, and said the news contributed to his split with his new wife, Theresa Nist, whom he met on the show.

"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters," he told People. "The importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."

The couple tied the knot on Jan. 4, after falling in love on the Bachelor offshoot, which stars older adults seeking love. They announced their divorce in April.

They'd been living in different states and had been house hunting but didn't take the next step.

"I certainly wish it would've had a different ending, that we would've found our way, that we would've found solutions to a problem," he told the outlet. "And most of all, that I would not have had a diagnosis that so strongly influence my decisions and the direction I went."