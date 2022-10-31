Taylor Swift has become the first artist to ever sweep all Top 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, with the new chart rankings to be released Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 10 songs come from Swift's latest album Midnights, which was released on Oct. 21, according to Billboard.

Swift's song "Anti-Hero" took the top spot to replace Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," which itself made history as the first No. 1 song from an openly nonbinary solo artist and openly transgender solo artist.

It is Swift's ninth chart-topping song, after hits such as "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood."

The Midnights album also ranked in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release since Adele's 25 was released seven years ago. It is also the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify and Apple Music.

With her record-setting sweep on the Hot 100 chart, Swift broke the record previously set by Drake, who took nine of the Top 10 spots on the chart last year.

Billboard noted that Swift, with 40 songs that have placed in the Top 10, now also holds the most high-ranked songs among women artists in the chart's history -- passing Madonna's accomplishment of 38 songs.

She now trails only Drake, who has had 59 songs in the Top 10.