Peacock announced Monday that it has ordered Crystal Lake straight to series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Fuller created and will showrun and executive produce the Friday the 13th prequel with studio A24.

The Friday the 13th movie series followed the exploits of Jason Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake. In each sequel, Jason would return to murder the new camp counselors who foolishly try to reopen the camp.

Jason was a special needs camper at Camp Crystal Lake. He drowned in the lake while unsupervised because the counselors were busy partying.

In the original film, Jason's mother (Betsy Palmer) was the killer. Jason comes out of the water as a surprise ending and takes over the killings for nine sequels, Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 remake.

Peacock released no plot details about Crystal Lake. However, Fuller said he would "be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake," indicating a prequel could likely depict the events that led to Jason's initial death.

"I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old," Fuller said in a statement. "I have been thinking about this story ever since."

Fuller previously adapted the horror series Hannibal for NBC. He recently produced Shudder's Queer for Fear docuseries on gay themes in horror movies.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

There has not been a Friday the 13th movie since 2009 due to legal entanglements. Paramount sold the franchise to New Line after the eighth film, and in 2018 screenwriter Victor Miller was awarded sole rights to the original screenplay.