Jemele Hill says Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are staying "amicable" in the wake of their split.

Hill, a former ESPN journalist who released the book Uphill: A Memoir last week, gave an update on Bailey and Mike Hill (no relation) during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Bailey, a television personality who previously starred in the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Mike Hill, a television and radio personality who worked with ESPN and Fox Sports 1, announced Oct. 12 that they will divorce.

On WWHL, Hill said she's spoken to both Bailey and Mike Hill since the news.

"He texted me because he was having an event," Hill said of Mike Hill. "But I was friends with both of them; more so with Mike because we used to work together at ESPN."

"In my hotel while I've been here, Cynthia was staying there, so I had a really long conversation with her," she added. "She's great. They're great. They're in an amicable place. I just wish the best for both of them."

Hill called the split "sad" but said she's happy Bailey and Mike Hill are "parting on apparently classy terms."

Bailey and Mike Hill were first linked in late 2018 and married in October 2020. The couple confirmed their split two days after their second wedding anniversary.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair said in a joint statement. "No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."

Bailey starred in 10 seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which concluded its 14th season in September.