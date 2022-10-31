Universal Studios announced Monday that its Halloween Horror Nights for 2023 will include a haunted house based on Chucky. The Chucky attraction will be at both Orlando, Fla. and Los Angeles parks.

Chucky has appeared at Universal Studios' Halloween themed events before. In the past, a Chucky puppet operated by a hidden performer would greet, and often insult, attendees on their way into a ride or attraction.

2023 will mark the 35th anniversary of the original Child's Play. United Artists produced and released the first film in 1988 but declined to make sequels.

Universal released four theatrical Chucky sequels, two more made for video features, and produces the TV series which is currently in its second season. Screenwriter Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner remain involved in every entry.

The Universal Studios press release said the Halloween Horror Nights attraction will be based on the TV series.

Chucky is the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray ( Brad Dourif , who provides Chucky's voice). Ray used voodoo to possess a Good Guy doll, and in the recent stories is able to possess multiple Chuckys at once.

Chucky airs on both SYFY and USA Network at 9 p.m. EST Wednesdays.