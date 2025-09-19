Taylor Swift is celebrating her 12th studio album with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

The feature is set to span 89 minutes and will have a limited theater run, beginning Oct. 3 to align with her The Life of a Showgirl drop, and playing through Oct. 5.

"You'll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single, 'The Fate of Ophelia,' along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music and the brand new lyric videos from my new album," Swift wrote in a social media post announcing the film.

Other tracks on the album include "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin The Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "Cancelled!," "Honey" and "The Life of a Showgirl" with Sabrina Carpenter.

An hour after announcing the release party on Instagram, her post accumulated over 850,000 likes.

The comments were turned off.

"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan... Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged," she continued.