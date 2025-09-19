"Labour" singer Paris Paloma is back with a new single, "Good Boy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Paloma, 25, dropped the song and an accompanying music video Friday.

"'Good Boy' is a message to men -- the everyday men who uphold power systems, who tread on women in their day-to-day life, and comment misogynistic things over the internet, thinking that it's really rebellious and subversive, when in actual fact they're just upholding the status quo," she said in a video previewing the new music.

"The song is my way of saying to these men that you have more in common with me, you have more in common with everyday women than the billionaires and the manosphere 'role models' that you idolize and uplift with no reward," she continued. "Not even a 'well done' or a 'good boy.'"

The song opens with Emma Thompson's voice reading words penned by Rebecca Shaw: "I knew that one day, I'd have to watch 'powerful men' burn the world down. I just didn't expect them to be such losers."

The music video stars Paloma as both "the everywoman" in a blue dress, and "patriarchy" in white makeup and a black cloak.

Tom Blyth stars as the "good boy."