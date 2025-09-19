Little Mix alum Jade is set to read a children's book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday.

The singer will read The Dress in the Window by Robert Tregoning and Pippa Curnick.

The story is about a boy who follows his dream of wearing a dress.

"Hi, I'm Jade and I'm here at CBeebies Bedtime Stories and I chose to read The Dress in the Window because I love that it is about self-expression. It's about children being able to wear whatever they want, and to not be afraid to completely be themselves," she said in an Instagram post promoting her reading.

Other stars to read on the show include David Corenswet, Rachel Zegler, Charithra Chandran, Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and Chris Hemsworth.