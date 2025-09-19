Little Mix alum Jade to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
UPI News Service, 09/19/2025
Little Mix alum Jade is set to read a children's book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday.
The singer will read The Dress in the Window by Robert Tregoning and Pippa Curnick.
The story is about a boy who follows his dream of wearing a dress.
"Hi, I'm Jade and I'm here at CBeebies Bedtime Stories and I chose to read The Dress in the Window because I love that it is about self-expression. It's about children being able to wear whatever they want, and to not be afraid to completely be themselves," she said in an Instagram post promoting her reading.
