Miley Cyrus released her single "Secrets," featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, Friday.

The singer, 32, also dropped a music video for the song, which features her in all-white ensemble singing about her longing to be a hero.

"I want to keep your secrets, like sunlight in the shadows, like footsteps in the grass," she sings. "I won't ever break my promise."

Cyrus released the deluxe version of her album Something Beautiful Friday, which includes "Secrets," as well as "Lockdown" with Talking Heads' David Byrne.

"This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved," she said of "Secrets." "In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music."

"This song is for my dad," she added.

Cyrus originally released Something Beautiful and an accompanying film in May.