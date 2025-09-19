Raye released her song "Where is My Husband," and an accompanying music video, Friday.

The video begins in black and white, and then shifts to color as the singer, 27, appears in a red sequin dress on stage.

Viewers see Raye chasing down the shadow of a man but not reaching him.

"Baby, where the hell is my husband," she sings. "And what's taking him so long to find me?"

The song is the first release from Raye's upcoming album.

She is set to go on her This Tour May Contain New Music tour, which kicks off in New York City April 15 and winds down in Los Angeles May 12.