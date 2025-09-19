HBO Max is previewing its New York Comic Con lineup.

The streamer will showcase IT: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake at festival events Oct. 9 to 12.

It fans will experience an "AI driven activation" in "a deceptively idyllic home set in 1960s Derry, Maine, where eerie characters and various interactive elements reveal a series of personalized scares," a press release states.

Cast members and executive producers from each title will also participate in panels during the fan event.

"There's nothing like the energy of New York Comic Con. It's a chance for fans to experience the world of our shows and really feel part of the story," HBO Max executive Pia Barlow said in a statement.

IT: Welcome to Derry is a prequel series in the IT franchise. The show stars Bill Skarsgard and premieres Oct. 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, meanwhile, is a new prequel set in the world of Game of Thrones. Co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). It premieres in 2026.