Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi released a music video for a new single, "Something in the Heavens," a single-shot performance inside London's famed Abbey Road Studios.

The video shows Capaldi enter the main studio space where a full band, including string instruments and backup singers, is already set up for a performance. He chats with the band members briefly before they begin the performance.

The release comes a few months after his last new song, "Survive" was put out after a years-long hiatus while Capaldi focused on his health. He was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022, which caused him some troubles during his 2023 Glastonbury Festival performance in Britain.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in July, Capaldi spoke about his return to the Glastonbury stage this summer.

"In the lead-up to it, I was like 'this is horrific,'" he said. "I made a terrible decision, and then I went out and then we did it, and it was really beautiful and lovely, and it went exactly as how I hoped.

"And it was, yeah, probably the best day of my life."