Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Writer Upton Sinclair in 1878-- Mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910-- Basketball Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach in 1917-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 91)-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 84)-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 77)-- Musician Chuck Panozzo (Styx) in 1948 (age 77)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Debbi Morgan in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 58)-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 58)-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 58)-- Musician Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) in 1968 (age 57)-- TV personality Michelle Visage in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Aldis Hodge in 1986 (age 39)-- Musician Jack Lawless (Jonas Brothers\/DNCE) in 1987 (age 38)-- Actor Malachi Kirby in 1989 (age 36)-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 30)-- Musician Oscar Maydon in 1999 (age 26)-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 20)