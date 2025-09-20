Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Writer Upton Sinclair in 1878

-- Mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910

-- Basketball Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach in 1917

-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 91)

-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 84)

-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Chuck Panozzo (Styx) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951

-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Debbi Morgan in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality Michelle Visage in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Aldis Hodge in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Jack Lawless (Jonas Brothers/DNCE) in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Malachi Kirby in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 30)

-- Musician Oscar Maydon in 1999 (age 26)

-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 20)