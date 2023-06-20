Taylor Swift is adding international dates to her ongoing Eras tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced new shows in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

The new dates begin Feb. 2, 2024 in Tokyo and run through Aug. 17, 2024 in London.

Swift will be joined by special guest Sabrina Carpenter on select dates.

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Swift previously announced shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil for 2023.

Swift launched her Eras tour March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. The North American leg of the tour ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The Eras tour takes fans on "a journey through the musical eras" of Swift's career.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Swift most recently released the album Midnights in October 2022 and will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, on July 7.

Swift shared a track list for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) earlier this month that included collaborations with Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.