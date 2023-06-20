Discovery Channel is gearing up for this year's Shark Week.

The network shared a teaser for the programming event Tuesday featuring Jason Momoa

The teaser shows Momoa, 43, play conductor for an "orchestra" of sharks who are seen leaping out of the water on his cues.

Momoa, an actor known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, was named master of ceremonies for Shark Week in May.

Shark Week, a weeklong programming block celebrating sharks, will kick off its 35th edition July 23 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Momoa will serve as host, setting up "the epic journeys and first-time revelations" each night. The full programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa previously said. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures."

Shark Week will air on Discovery Channel and will also be available to stream on Max.

Momoa will reprise Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens in theaters Dec. 20.