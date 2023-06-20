New films My Fault and Medella have set records for Prime Video non-English originals, according to Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video said in a press release Tuesday that My Fault, a Spanish teen romance film, and Medella, a French action-comedy, have become the biggest travelling non-English language local original titles in its history.

The movies both launched on Prime Video in the past two weeks in 240 countries and territories.

My Fault, released June 8, had the biggest travelling non-English language movie launch in Prime Video history. The film was the No. 1 movie worldwide on the service during its opening weekend and has since ranked in the Top 10 most-watched titles in over 190 countries.

My Fault is based on the Culpables book trilogy by Mercedes Ron. The film is directed by Domingo Gonzalez and follows the forbidden romance between teenager Noah (Nicole Wallace) and her stepbrother Nick (Gabriel Guevara).

Medella, released June 2, had the second-biggest launch of a non-English language movie on Prime Video. The film is directed by Franck Gastambide and follows Reda (Ramzy Bedia), a manager of a boxing gym who attempts to rescue his brother Brahim (Brahim Bouhlel) when he is is kidnapped during a trip to Columbia.

Both titles have more than 75% of their viewership coming from outside their country of origin.

"Prime Video has over 200 million subscribers in more than 240 countries and territories around the world -- a truly global and hugely diverse audience, and it's fantastic to see our customers responding to great storytelling made by brilliant talent from all around the world," Amazon Studios said in a statement.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Prime Video's Top 10 globally most-watched non-English language local original movies and series are now as follows:

1. My Fault, Spain

2. Medella, France

3. Sayen, Chile

4. A Private Affair, Spain

5. The Gryphon, Germany

6. Overdose, France

7. The Head of Joaqua Murrieta, Mexico

8. Fakes, India

9. Gangs of Lagos, Nigeria

10. Argentina 1985, Argentina