Avril Lavigne and Tyga have called it quits on their relationship.

The 38-year-old singer and the 33-year-old rapper recently broke up after 3 months of dating, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Sources said Lavigne and Tyga split a couple weeks ago. The decision was reportedly mutual and the pair remain on good terms.

People and E! News confirmed the news.

"They have broken up," a source told E! "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."

Lavigne and Tyga were first linked in February after they were spotted at dinner at Nobu Los Angeles. News broke two days later that Lavigne and her fiance Mod Sun had ended their engagement.

Lavigne was previously married to Chad Kroeger and Deryck Whibley, while Tyga was married to Jordan Craig. Tyga also previously dated Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner.

Lavigne released her seventh album, Love Sux, in February 2022. Tyga's most recent album, Legendary, was released in 2019.