Taylor Swift is adding new dates for the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to her ongoing Eras tour.The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced 14 more shows in Europe on Wednesday.Swift will be joined by special guest Paramore, a rock band fronted by Hayley Williams."Really can't contain my excitement because ... we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK\/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???" Swift tweeted.The new dates are as follows:May 12, 2024 - Paris, at Paris La Defense ArenaMay 19 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends ArenaMay 25 - Lisbon, Portugal, at Estadio da LuzJune 3 - Lyon, France, at Groupama StadiumJune 9 - Edinburgh, U.K., at BT Murrayfield StadiumJune 13 - Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield StadiumJune 23 - London, at Wembley StadiumJune 30 - Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva StadiumJuly 4 - Amsterdam, at Johan Cruijff ArenaJuly 14 - Milan, Italy, at San Siro StadiumJuly 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins ArenaJuly 19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins ArenaAug. 1 - Warsaw, Poland, at PGE NarodowyAug. 8 - Vienna, at Ernst-Happel StadiumSwift announced the Europe leg of the Eras tour in June, along with dates in Asia and Australia.The singer launched the Eras tour March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. The North American leg of the tour ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.Swift most recently released the album Midnights in October 2022. She will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, on July 7.Speak Now (Taylor's Version) features collaborations with Williams and Fall Out Boy.