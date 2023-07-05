FX released the trailer for the fourth season of Breeders on Wednesday. The season, which will be the show's last, premieres July 31 and streams the next day on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 4 jumps ahead five years in the lives of Ally (Daisy Haggard) and Paul ( Martin Freeman ). The married couple are considering splitting up after infidelities come to light.

However, Ally suggests staying together temporarily for the sake of the kids. Luke and Ava are now played by Oscar Kennedy and Zoe Athena as 18- and 16-year-olds, respectively.

In the trailer, Luke tells his family that his girlfriend is pregnant, and Ava explores a same- sex relationship.

Ally and Paul's friends, Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon) also have troubles of their own.

Freeman, Chris Addison and showrunner Simon Blackwell created Breeders, which premiered in 2020. FX renewed the show for its fourth season last July and confirmed it was ending last Wednesday.

Two episodes premiere July 31 with eight more episodes following weekly.