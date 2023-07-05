Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann nonfiction book of the same name, which explores the murders of Osage Nation members in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.
"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kylie (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.