Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of Tulsa King, its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone.

The trailer has gotten about 500,000 views on YouTube since it premiered Sunday evening.

Set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 13, the show follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who heads west after serving a 25-year prison sentence.

"Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Sunday's trailer shows Dwight getting settled into his new town, meeting the locals and looking for trouble.