Rapper Jack Harlow is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the Oct. 29 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Harlow, 24, is known for his hit songs "Whats Poppin," "Industry Baby" and "First Class." He is set to star in the remake of the 1992 comedy White Men Can't Jump.

SNL kicked off its 48th season on Oct. 1 with actor Miles Teller as guest host and rapper Kendrick Lamar as the music guest on the sketch-comedy show.

Brendan Gleeson hosted the Oct. 8 episode when singer-songwriter Willow Smith performed, and Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty this past weekend as both guest host and musical guest.

Next weekend's show is expected to be a rerun.