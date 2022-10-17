South Korean boy band BTS is taking a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service.

The K-pop group's label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement Monday that BTS will reunite in 2025 after fulfilling their service requirements.

Jin, 29, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist. In South Korea, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 35 are required to serve in the military for up to 21 months, depending on the branch.

Big Hit's statement ended months of speculation that the members of BTS would be granted an exemption from military service.

"Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now," Big Hit Music said.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," the company added. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

BTS previously announced in June that the members would be focusing on their solo careers. The group released the compilation album Proof the same month.

BTS performed Saturday at BTS Yet to Come in Busan, South Korea, a concert held in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

"If you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you," RM said at the event. "Please have faith in us."

BTS consists of Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.