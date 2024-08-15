Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
UPI News Service, 08/15/2024
Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of Tulsa King on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Sept. 15.
The trailer introduces Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, a businessman coming for the same properties as Dwight (Sylvester Stallone). Frank Grillo also joins the cast as antagonist Bill Bevilaqua.
Dwight still romances Margaret Deveraux (Dana Delaney) who makes him dance with her. Dwight also instructs his young crew members to wear suits and teaches his grandchildren to fight against his daughter's (Tatiana Zappardino) wishes.
Season 2 will also guest star Jelly Roll. The trailer features Jelly Roll's song "Get By" from his forthcoming album.
