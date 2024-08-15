Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of Tulsa King on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Sept. 15.

The trailer introduces Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, a businessman coming for the same properties as Dwight ( Sylvester Stallone ). Frank Grillo also joins the cast as antagonist Bill Bevilaqua.

Dwight still romances Margaret Deveraux (Dana Delaney) who makes him dance with her. Dwight also instructs his young crew members to wear suits and teaches his grandchildren to fight against his daughter's (Tatiana Zappardino) wishes.

Season 2 will also guest star Jelly Roll. The trailer features Jelly Roll's song "Get By" from his forthcoming album.

Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage and Garrett Hedlund also return. Stallone executive produces with writer Terrence Winter, director Craig Zisk and Taylor Sheridan.