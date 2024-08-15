Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams play civilians trying to save an abducted child in Amber Alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer for the film, released by Lionsgate Thursday, opens with an operator providing a description of seven-year-old Charlotte Bryce, who was abducted while her mother was distracted on the phone.

The teaser then cuts to Jaq (Panettiere) talking to her rideshare driver Shane (Williams) when they get the Amber Alert notification.

"Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper's, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child's life," an official synopsis reads.

Panettiere, 34, and Williams, 31, also executive produce the film, alongside David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. Kerry Bellessa directs.

In 2023, Panettiere, who starred in Heroes and Nashville, shared how she faced and overcame addiction and mental health struggles that caused her to take a break from Hollywood.

Williams also stars in Abbott Elementary.

The new film premieres on Sept. 27.