'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
UPI News Service, 08/15/2024
Netflix dropped a trailer for a two-part documentary that follows a mother's determined efforts to find the daughter she'd relinquished for adoption upon learning of her disappearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She'd been missing 21 years, when they finally found me," Cathy Terkanian said in the teaser for Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, released Thursday. "I was only 17 years old when I put my daughter up for adoption. Throughout my life she was always on my mind. When I found out she went missing, I thought, 'I got to find this kid alive. I don't care if I have to walk over God's green earth to do it.'"
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.